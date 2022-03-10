Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,297 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,163,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $65.76 on Thursday. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

