Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,592 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

