Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,956,000.

Shares of CLSA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 91,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $27.73.

Separately, CLSA lowered Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

