Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $427.34. 8,042,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.