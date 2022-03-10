Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.94. 3,885,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.76 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.52 and a 200-day moving average of $362.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

