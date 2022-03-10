Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 611 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPM stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.86. 15,597,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,799,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

