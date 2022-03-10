Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Purchases £41,300 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider David Squires acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($54,114.26).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.11 million and a PE ratio of 22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. Senior plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.80) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.95 ($1.49).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

