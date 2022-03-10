Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.19

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 10506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.
ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
