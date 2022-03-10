Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.19

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 10506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

