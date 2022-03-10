Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) COO Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 4,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,037. The company has a market capitalization of $168.66 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

