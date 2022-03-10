SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.02 per share, with a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,311 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.30. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

