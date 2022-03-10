ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 83.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 287.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

