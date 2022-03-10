Shane Tanner Buys 160,000 Shares of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) insider Shane Tanner purchased 160,000 shares of Paragon Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,560.00 ($45,664.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.16.

Get Paragon Care alerts:

About Paragon Care (Get Rating)

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.