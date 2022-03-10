Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 818.8% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 157,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,538. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.36. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

