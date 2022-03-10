Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Boosted by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 4.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $34.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $553.18. 2,979,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,092. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $511.20 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $880.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,265.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

