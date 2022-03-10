Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,297,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP opened at $587.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $897.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,270.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $511.20 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

