Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Expands By 24.8%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $62.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

