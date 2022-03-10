Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expands By 25.4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 15,990,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ASTR opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Astra Space by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

