Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 91.2%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BASA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 914,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

About Basanite (Get Rating)

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

