Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Grows By 27.3%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $14.31 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
