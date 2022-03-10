Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 594.3%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 594.3% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,839. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

