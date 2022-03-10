Short Interest in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expands By 26.7%

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

