Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases By 27.9%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DBSDY stock opened at $96.26 on Thursday. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

