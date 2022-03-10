Short Interest in Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) Increases By 26.4%

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 953,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of EMBK stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,291,000.
Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
