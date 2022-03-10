Short Interest in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Expands By 2,200.0%

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ESOA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Its services include construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

