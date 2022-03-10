Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Decreases By 16.2%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of IAUCF stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

