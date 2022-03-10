Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Decreases By 83.3%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.