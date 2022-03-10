Short Interest in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Expands By 24.8%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.0 days.

LNZNF stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.95.

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

