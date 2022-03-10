Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 85.6%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 51,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,632. Manganese X Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
About Manganese X Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manganese X Energy (MNXXF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.