Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 85.6%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 51,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,632. Manganese X Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

