Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Decreases By 16.9%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFH opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87. Mercurity Fintech has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

