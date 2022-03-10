Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Decreases By 97.7%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGTI traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,693,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,288. MGT Capital Investments has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

