Short Interest in MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Drops By 15.7%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.9 days.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTYFF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

