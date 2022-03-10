Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Rises By 95,700.0%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 95,700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OCPNY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 800,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. Olympus has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

