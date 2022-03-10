Short Interest in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Drops By 17.1%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $21,052,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,372,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,083,063 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,117,000 after buying an additional 946,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,515,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,881,000 after buying an additional 793,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.