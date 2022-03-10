Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Decreases By 16.2%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Security National Financial stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.69.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Security National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
