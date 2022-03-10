Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Decreases By 16.2%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Security National Financial stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.69.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Security National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

