Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Decreases By 97.6%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TRUMY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 71,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,127. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.39. Terumo has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get Terumo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.