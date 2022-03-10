Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Declines By 18.1%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 211,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WHF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

