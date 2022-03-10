Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Declines By 15.8%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 2,010,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,933.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. Zalando has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $120.64.

Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

