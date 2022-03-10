Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Declines By 15.8%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 2,010,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,933.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. Zalando has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $120.64.
Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zalando (ZLDSF)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.