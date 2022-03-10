Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Down 5.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.26. 5,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGHT. William Blair began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

