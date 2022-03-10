Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 68.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52,094 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 303.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGTX opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88.

SGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

