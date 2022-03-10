Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,133,000 after purchasing an additional 377,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,569,000 after purchasing an additional 133,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 35.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of SIG opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.