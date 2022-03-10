Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 6,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

