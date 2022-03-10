Simon N. Pimstone Sells 31,086 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

XENE stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,520 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,295,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

