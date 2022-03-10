Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 384.34% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

