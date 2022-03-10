Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.80

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 2588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

