Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

SLP stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $846.54 million, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.19. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.