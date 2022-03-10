Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,726 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 55.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 794,323 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sirius XM by 294.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

