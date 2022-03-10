Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of SNBR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.56. 26,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,807. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.95.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

