SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.73% of SLR Investment worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLRC opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

