SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Richard F. Wallman Sells 100,285 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SDC stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.
About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.
