Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.94. 30,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,079,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $774.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 83.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,917 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

